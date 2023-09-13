Clayton is bringing back its annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival on Saturday, October 21.

There will be lots to do:

  • Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
  • BBQ from 11 a.m. until it’s gone;
  • Youth Chunkin at 11 a.m.;
  • Adult Chunkin at 1 p.m.; and
  • BBQ contest from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The BBQ teams are as follows:

  • BK’s Smokehouse & Catering;
  • Bottomless Pit;
  • Up In Smoke BBQ;
  • Davis BBQ;
  • Umstead BBQ; and
  • The Lip Smacking Sticky Fingers BBQ Shack.

The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine, more information is available on the 1000 Islands – Clayton Chamber of Commerce website.