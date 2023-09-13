Clayton is bringing back its annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival on Saturday, October 21.
There will be lots to do:
- Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
- BBQ from 11 a.m. until it’s gone;
- Youth Chunkin at 11 a.m.;
- Adult Chunkin at 1 p.m.; and
- BBQ contest from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The BBQ teams are as follows:
- BK’s Smokehouse & Catering;
- Bottomless Pit;
- Up In Smoke BBQ;
- Davis BBQ;
- Umstead BBQ; and
- The Lip Smacking Sticky Fingers BBQ Shack.
The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine, more information is available on the 1000 Islands – Clayton Chamber of Commerce website.