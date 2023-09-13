Clayton is bringing back its annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival on Saturday, October 21.

There will be lots to do:

Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

BBQ from 11 a.m. until it’s gone;

Youth Chunkin at 11 a.m.;

Adult Chunkin at 1 p.m.; and

BBQ contest from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The BBQ teams are as follows:

BK’s Smokehouse & Catering;

Bottomless Pit;

Up In Smoke BBQ;

Davis BBQ;

Umstead BBQ; and

The Lip Smacking Sticky Fingers BBQ Shack.

The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine, more information is available on the 1000 Islands – Clayton Chamber of Commerce website.