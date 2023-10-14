Swan Bay Resort will hold its seventh Annual Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per car, you cannot enter the event without a vehicle ticket purchased in advance; so, have your ticket receipt and QR code ready upon arrival. You can purchase tickets Here.
At the event there will be:
- Trick-or-Treat through 250+ campsites & vacation rentals;
- Free Haunted Hayride through the woods;
- Free balloons by Looney Balloonies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.;
- Tiki Bar Specialty Drinks;
- Live Music by Travis Rocco at the Tiki Bar from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.;
- Price Chopper free cider, donuts & $1 pizza;
- Johnny D’s Food Truck –cash only;
- City Dawgz of NNY Food Truck –cash only;
- Nav’s Popcorn Bar; and much more.
100% of ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish CNY!