Swan Bay Resort will hold its seventh Annual Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per car, you cannot enter the event without a vehicle ticket purchased in advance; so, have your ticket receipt and QR code ready upon arrival. You can purchase tickets Here.

At the event there will be:

Trick-or-Treat through 250+ campsites & vacation rentals;

Free Haunted Hayride through the woods;

Free balloons by Looney Balloonies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.;

Tiki Bar Specialty Drinks;

Live Music by Travis Rocco at the Tiki Bar from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

Price Chopper free cider, donuts & $1 pizza;

Johnny D’s Food Truck –cash only;

City Dawgz of NNY Food Truck –cash only;

Nav’s Popcorn Bar; and much more.

100% of ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish CNY!