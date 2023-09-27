The 10th Annual Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club Witches Night Out is on Saturday, October 21, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Freight House Restaurant.

Freight House Restaurant

20 Market St

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

Admission is $10 and the event is for adults 21 years of age or older. DJ Big B’s Beats Scott Boyer will be providing music and witch costumes are encouraged.

On Sunday, October 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Witches Night Out event for children of elementary school age at the Freight House Restaurant, admission for this event is $5.

Net proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club scholarships and community projects to build a better world for women and girls.