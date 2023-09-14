WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The inaugural Woofs and Witches AKC fit dog 5K will be Sunday, October 22 at the F.X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

The event will start registration at 8 a.m. with the starting time at 9 a.m. This event host an organized pack of canine companions with their human counterparts. Organizers ask that dogs are free of aggression with people and other dogs.

There will be vendors and fun activities for people and pets. The race also have a costume contest with prizes for the best dressed. There will also be raffles set up with the proceeds from donated to the Lewis County Humane Society.

For more information, contact 315 K9 academy at 315-955-3682.