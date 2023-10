St. Lawrence University and the Ken Okoth ’01 Black American Music Project will welcome Jake Blount for an evening concert on Wednesday, October 25 at 7 p.m. in Peterson-Kermani Performance Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public. There will be a live stream of this event that you can find Here.

You can learn more about the Ken Okoth Black American Music Project Here.