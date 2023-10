Watertown Lyric Theater presents Newsies on Thursday, October 26, and Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at:

Dulles State Office Building

317 Washington St

Watertown, NY 13601

Tickets for general admission are $15 and for students, seniors 65 years or older, military and youth Tickets are $12 per person. Tickets are available online Here or can be purchased at the door.

Based on the 1992 movie and inspired by a true story, Newsies is perfect for the whole family and every audience.