Eagle Ridge Village is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be their second annual trunk or treat and will be held in the community center/office parking lot.

Eagle Ridge Village

26095 Kestrel Dr.

Evans Mills, NY 13637

If you would like to participate in handing out candy, you are asked to RSVP no later than Friday, October 20th by:

Calling the office at 315-629-5069;

Texting at 315-767-9592; or

Send an email to leasing@eagleridgeny.com.

You are not required to dress up, but your vehicle needs to be decorated in order to participate, the best-decorated car will receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, you will have to sign a Photo Release Form at their office if you want to participate.