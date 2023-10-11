Whistle Stop Tavern is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 27 starting at 8 p.m.

Whistle Stop Tavern
33926 NY-3
Carthage, NY

Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:

  • Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;
  • Skelton hand tongs;
  • Wizard Gnome;
  • Tales of Terror Book;
  • BackWater Duo Koozie;
  • Vampire Candy Teeth;
  • Creep it Real Towel;
  • I Put a Spell on You Socks;
  • Leaf Oven Mitt; Pumpkin Seeds;
  • Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;
  • Happy Halloween Caldron;
  • Fall Festival Candy Corn;
  • Toe Noodle Soup;
  • Zombie Repellent;
  • Skeleton Hand Cup;
  • Syringe Shooters;
  • Candy Corn Popcorn;
  • Monster Veggie Chips;
  • Glow Wand;
  • Vampire Blood Drink Bags;
  • Scarecrow;
  • Vanilla Jim Beam;
  • Fireball;
  • Apple Pie Moonshine; and
  • Evan Williams Apple.

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.