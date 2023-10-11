Whistle Stop Tavern is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 27 starting at 8 p.m.

Whistle Stop Tavern

33926 NY-3

Carthage, NY

Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:

Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;

Skelton hand tongs;

Wizard Gnome;

Tales of Terror Book;

BackWater Duo Koozie;

Vampire Candy Teeth;

Creep it Real Towel;

I Put a Spell on You Socks;

Leaf Oven Mitt; Pumpkin Seeds;

Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;

Happy Halloween Caldron;

Fall Festival Candy Corn;

Toe Noodle Soup;

Zombie Repellent;

Skeleton Hand Cup;

Syringe Shooters;

Candy Corn Popcorn;

Monster Veggie Chips;

Glow Wand;

Vampire Blood Drink Bags;

Scarecrow;

Vanilla Jim Beam;

Fireball;

Apple Pie Moonshine; and

Evan Williams Apple.

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.