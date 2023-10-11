Whistle Stop Tavern is holding a Halloween Party with live music by The BackWater Duo on Friday, October 27 starting at 8 p.m.
Whistle Stop Tavern
33926 NY-3
Carthage, NY
Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from The Backwater Duo, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:
- Trick or Treating with My Gnomes potholder;
- Skelton hand tongs;
- Wizard Gnome;
- Tales of Terror Book;
- BackWater Duo Koozie;
- Vampire Candy Teeth;
- Creep it Real Towel;
- I Put a Spell on You Socks;
- Leaf Oven Mitt; Pumpkin Seeds;
- Burbon Barrel Pumpkin Candle;
- Happy Halloween Caldron;
- Fall Festival Candy Corn;
- Toe Noodle Soup;
- Zombie Repellent;
- Skeleton Hand Cup;
- Syringe Shooters;
- Candy Corn Popcorn;
- Monster Veggie Chips;
- Glow Wand;
- Vampire Blood Drink Bags;
- Scarecrow;
- Vanilla Jim Beam;
- Fireball;
- Apple Pie Moonshine; and
- Evan Williams Apple.
There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.