On Friday, October 27 there will be a pub crawl in Watertown at 4 p.m. starting at:

The Hops Spot

133 N. Massey

Watertown, NY 13601

How to play:

Pick up your pub crawl card after 4 p.m. at the Hops Spot in Watertown.

Visit 5 pubs on the list:

Finally, bring your completed crawl card to the paddock club by 8:30 p.m. for prize drawings.

Don’t forget to Crawl in Costume and plan your route by having a dedicated driver.