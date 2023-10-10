CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The SUNY Canton Early Childhood program invites the community to their Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 27 on campus in Parking Lot 5.

In the event of rain, the location will be at the Dana Hall building. The event is free and open to families of children aged 2-10.

We’re excited to continue this fun tradition and Halloween celebration. Maureen P. Maiocco, Ed.D., Early Childhood AS and BBA program coordinator.

Vehicles will be decorated by SUNY Canton faculty, staff and students, who will be giving out candy and prizes to guests.