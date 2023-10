First Presbyterian in Watertown is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Presbyterian in Watertown

403 Washington St,

Watertown, NY 13601

Everyone is invited to put on their best costume, grab a bucket and come trunk-or-treat in the church parking lot. There will be lots of cars decorated for Halloween, goodies and hotdogs.