There will be a pre-concert conversation hosted by Music Director Finalist and Guest Conductor Michael J. Colburn on:

Saturday, October 28 at 6:50 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. concert in Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam; and

Sunday, October 29 at 2:20 p.m. before the program at 3 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, Watertown.

Colburn, from North Hero, VT, will lead the 59-piece orchestra in:

The Hebrides Overture by Felix Mendelssohn;

Lyric for Strings by George Walker;

Capriccio Espagnol by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov; and

Enigma Variations by Edward Elgar.

He will explain his approach to these works and his vision for the overall concert during the pre-concert conversation.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased Here or by calling 315-212-3440.