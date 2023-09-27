The 32nd Annual Pasta for CASA catered by Wise Guys Ristorante of Chaumont is being held on Saturday, October 28 at the Watertown Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Exhibition Hall

615 W.T. Field Drive

Watertown, NY 13601

The event will have both dine-in and drive-thru dinner options with dinner being served from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and there will also be a Fall-Themed Carnival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pre-ordering is available until Sunday, October 15, by calling 315-785-0333 ext. 132 or online Here.

Dinners will be $18 for anyone 13 years old or more and it will be $12 for anyone under 13 years old.

All dinners include a salad, roll, dessert and a beverage, there are three choices to order:

Spaghetti with Meatballs; Chicken Riggies; or Sundried Tomato, Mushroom, and Spinach Rigatoni.

There will be an Activities Wristband available for purchase for $8, the wristband includes the Fall-Themed Carnival with games, activities and treats, face painting, glitter hair accessories, a photo station, balloon twisting by Looney Balloonies and more.

There will also be in-person and online auctions and raffles starting on Monday, October 2:

TWO Tickets to the Bills v Jets Game on Sunday, November 19, at 4:30 p.m. — $20 Per Ticket;

32 Raffle Baskets worth a minimum of $100 each;

10 Auction Items and Packages;

$150 Wegman’s Gift Card; and

$150 Circle K Gift Card.

Winning tickets are to be drawn at 6:30 p.m. and you do not need to be present at the event to win.