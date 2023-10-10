The Legacy K Elderly Home is holding its third annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 28 at 2 p.m.
Legacy K Elderly Care Home
581 West Road
Hermon, NY 13652
For information, you can call 315-244-0419.
