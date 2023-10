The Ogdensburg Library will host a Book Lovers Celebration on Saturday, October 28 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ogdensburg Library

312 Washington Street

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

It will be a celebration of reading with a presentation by regional author Peggy Mooers.

The cost to attend the event is $5 per person to offset the cost of the luncheon.

The library asks that anyone interested in attending RSVP by Friday, October 20 to Ann Lesperance at alesperance50@yahoo.com.