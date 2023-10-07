The Disabled Persons Action Organization is throwing a Halloween Dance Party featuring Josh Cox and the Rattle Snakes on Saturday, October 28 with door opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. at:

Faichney Drive Business Complex

1291 Faichney Drive Door D Banquet Hall

Watertown, NY 13601

There will be a Halloween Costume Contest so be sure to put on your best costume for a prize to be announced later.

Tickets will be $20 and will be available for purchase on Monday, October 9, Here or you can contact the DPAO Concerts office by phone at 315-782-0044 or stop by the Faichney Drive Business Complex.