WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be a one-day fall craft show at Jefferson Community College from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be a selection of home accessories, artisan jewelry, gourmet specialty foods & one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. A number of these crafts will be themed including fall and holiday décor, including glass, wood, ceramics, candles, soaps and much more.

The craft fair has expanded to two buildings on the campus located at 1220 Coffeen Street in Watertown.

Here are the admission prices for the show:

$4 Adults

$3 Seniors, Military & First Responders

$2 Kids, 6-12

Free for kids 5 and under

$1 for Students

For more information, visit https://kesslerpromotions.com/event/fall-craft-show/.