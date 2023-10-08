Amy Truesdell will present “From Binghamton to the Battlefield: The Civil War Letters of Rollin B. Truesdell” as the Civil War Round Table topic on Saturday, October 28, at 12 p.m., hosted by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.

Explore author Truesdell’s great-great-grandfather’s experiences from the time he answered President Lincoln’s first call for volunteers until he mustered out of the Union Army. Rollin served in the 27th NY Volunteers and he was assigned to the same brigade as the 16th NY — recruited from St. Lawrence County. Using the more than 100 letters Rollin penned as a guide, Truesdell shares the arc of Rollin’s experience as he went from an eager, raw recruit to a war-weary, battle-tested veteran.

Everyone is welcome to attend either in person at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association or RSVP to info@slcha.org to request the Zoom link to participate online.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

3 East Main St.

Canton, NY 13617

There is a $5 suggested donation for any nonmembers attending.

Truesdell is a writer and consultant, she previously served as a lead foreign affairs officer with the U.S. Department of State, specializing in conflict resolution in Central and East Africa.