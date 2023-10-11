The Bayside Grill is holding a Halloween Party with live music by Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard on Saturday, October 28 starting at 6 p.m.

The Bayside Grill

1702 Ford Street

Ogdensburg, NY

Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:

Skelton Hand Potholder;

Skelton Hand Tongs;

Tales of Terror Book;

BackWater Duo Koozie;

Vampire Candy Teeth;

Happy Haunting Towel;

If the Shoe Fits Socks;

Leaf Oven Mitt;

Pumpkin Seeds;

Burbon Barrel Pumpkin candle;

Happy Halloween Caldron;

Fall Festival Candy Corn;

Finger Noodle Soup;

Zombie Repellent;

Skeleton Hand Cup;

Syringe Shooters;

Candy Corn Popcorn;

Monster Veggie Chips;

Glow Wand;

Vampire Blood Drink Bags; and

Scarecrow and a Gnome.

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.