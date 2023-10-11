The Bayside Grill is holding a Halloween Party with live music by Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard on Saturday, October 28 starting at 6 p.m.
The Bayside Grill
1702 Ford Street
Ogdensburg, NY
Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:
- Skelton Hand Potholder;
- Skelton Hand Tongs;
- Tales of Terror Book;
- BackWater Duo Koozie;
- Vampire Candy Teeth;
- Happy Haunting Towel;
- If the Shoe Fits Socks;
- Leaf Oven Mitt;
- Pumpkin Seeds;
- Burbon Barrel Pumpkin candle;
- Happy Halloween Caldron;
- Fall Festival Candy Corn;
- Finger Noodle Soup;
- Zombie Repellent;
- Skeleton Hand Cup;
- Syringe Shooters;
- Candy Corn Popcorn;
- Monster Veggie Chips;
- Glow Wand;
- Vampire Blood Drink Bags; and
- Scarecrow and a Gnome.
There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.