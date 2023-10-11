The Bayside Grill is holding a Halloween Party with live music by Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard on Saturday, October 28 starting at 6 p.m.

The Bayside Grill
1702 Ford Street
Ogdensburg, NY

Attend the party for a chance to win a Free Halloween Swag Basket from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard, contents of the Halloween Swag Basket are:

  • Skelton Hand  Potholder;
  • Skelton Hand Tongs;
  • Tales of Terror Book;
  • BackWater Duo Koozie;
  • Vampire Candy Teeth;
  • Happy Haunting Towel;
  • If the Shoe Fits Socks;
  • Leaf Oven Mitt;
  • Pumpkin Seeds;
  • Burbon Barrel Pumpkin candle;
  • Happy Halloween Caldron;
  • Fall Festival Candy Corn;
  • Finger Noodle Soup;
  • Zombie Repellent;
  • Skeleton Hand Cup;
  • Syringe Shooters;
  • Candy Corn Popcorn;
  • Monster Veggie Chips;
  • Glow Wand;
  • Vampire Blood Drink Bags; and
  • Scarecrow and a Gnome. 

There’s no purchase necessary for a chance to win the Halloween Swag Basket; however, you must be there at the party to win and you must be at least 21 years old.