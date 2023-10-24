the City of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation is holding their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the large stone pavilion in Thompson Park in Watertown.

At the Festival there will be:

  • Music;
  • Scarecrow decorating;
  • Bounce houses;
  • Photo booth;
  • Apple cider;
  • Games;
  • food;
  • Rock painting;
  • Face painting; and
  • Pumpkin decorating.

The event is free and family-friendly, food will be available for purchase. Costumes although encouraged are not required.