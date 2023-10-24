the City of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation is holding their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the large stone pavilion in Thompson Park in Watertown.
At the Festival there will be:
- Music;
- Scarecrow decorating;
- Bounce houses;
- Photo booth;
- Apple cider;
- Games;
- food;
- Rock painting;
- Face painting; and
- Pumpkin decorating.
The event is free and family-friendly, food will be available for purchase. Costumes although encouraged are not required.