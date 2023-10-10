Hermon-DeKalb Scouts BSA Troop 144 and DeKalb Revitalization are partnering to sponsor a Halloween Carnival and Haunted House on Saturday, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the basement of:

Hepburn Library of Hermon–Former Medical Office
105 Main Street
Hermon, NY 13652

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event should contact:

All ages are welcome. Entry is free but donations are appreciated to cover costs. There will be free treats for kids under 11 years of age and concessions for sale.