Hermon-DeKalb Scouts BSA Troop 144 and DeKalb Revitalization are partnering to sponsor a Halloween Carnival and Haunted House on Saturday, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the basement of:

Hepburn Library of Hermon–Former Medical Office

105 Main Street

Hermon, NY 13652

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event should contact:

Janice Brabaw by email at Info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com or phone at 646-246-4957; or

Darcie Velez by email at minidarcie@yahoo.com or phone at 315-884-0215.

All ages are welcome. Entry is free but donations are appreciated to cover costs. There will be free treats for kids under 11 years of age and concessions for sale.