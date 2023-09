Tin Pan Galley is hosting a Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tin Pan Galley

110 W Main Street

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

You are invited to join in for brunch and to bring your carved pumpkin; the first-place winner will receive a $50 Tin Pan Galley Gift Certificate and the second-place winner will receive a $25 Tin Pan Galley Gift Certificate.