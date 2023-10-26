SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce host HalloweenVille, a new family-friendly event celebrating the holiday, on Saturday, Oct 28, from noon to 4 p.m., throughout downtown Sackets Harbor.

Kids can collect candy at the Trunk or Treat area on West Main Street, and the entire family can brave the Haunted House at the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society offices.

The Chamber of Commerce Events Committee has this day chock full of activities, including:

12 to 3 pm: Trunk or Treat along West Main Street

along West Main Street 12 to 3 pm: The Witches’ Lair, a decorated display, at the Bandstand, at 304 W Main St

12 to 4 pm: Car, Truck, and Equipment Displays along W Main St

12 to 4 pm: Sticks & Bones Display (decorated scarecrows and skeletons) along W Main St

12 to 4 pm: Haunted House at the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, located at 100 W Main St

12 to 4 pm: Cookie Decorating and Tower Tours at the United Presbyterian Church, at 101 S Broad St

12 to 4 pm: Story Walk through Downtown, featuring “The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky,” along W Main St

along W Main St 12 to 4 pm: Face Painting and Games at the Arts Center, at 119 W Main St

12 to 4 pm: Static Military Display, on W Main St (near the Arts Center)

12 to 4 pm: Wine Tasting at the Visitor Center, at 301 West Main Street

12 to 4 pm: Fall Games, on the Visitor Center Lawn

12 to 4 pm: Halloween Character Hunt and Bingo Game along W Main St

12:30 to 1 pm: Story Time featuring “Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow,” at the Visitor Center

at the Visitor Center 1:30 to 2 pm: Story Time featuring “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost,” at the Visitor Center

at the Visitor Center 2:30 to 3 pm: Story Time featuring “Beatrice Likes the Dark,” at the Visitor Center

at the Visitor Center 5 to 10 pm: The Rocky Horror Picture Show screening, at The Ballroom, at 103 W Main St

Admission for all the daytime activities is $5 per child or $10 for families with two or more children. (Please visit The Rocky Horror Picture Show event page for pricing details for that evening event.)

For more information on any of these events and activities, contact the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 315-646-1700, visit the Chamber’s website, or at the Chamber’s Facebook page.