The Hermon & DeKalb Facebook Community Group is compiling a list of addresses in Hermon, DeKalb and Richville that are participating in Trick or Treating on the evening of Halloween, Tuesday, October 31.

A “map” of participating houses will be available before the event. Any resident who wants their address listed should register by Sunday, October 29, so the list can be distributed on Monday, October 30.

Businesses and residents alike are asked to leave their porch and/or yard lights on and to ensure their driveways/walkways are clear of any tripping hazards. If you happen to live in an area that is not well-lit by streetlights it is suggested that you consider putting out solar lights or such.

You can register your address online Here or you can call or text Janice Brabaw at 646-246-4957 with your address.