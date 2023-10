Bid it Better Dollar Auctions is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bid it Better Dollar Auctions

165 Polk Street

Watertown, NY 13601

There will be a table drawing at 11:30 a.m. for a Halloween basket for a boy and a girl, you do not have to be present at the time of drawing to win.