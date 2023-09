WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Workplace of Jefferson and Lewis Counties will hold a Fall Job Fair on Tuesday, October 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event will happen from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and over 50 businesses will be attendance. The Workplace urges any job seekers to bring plenty of resumes and be dressed to impress the local employers that are actively hiring.

For more information, visit The Workplace’s website or Facebook page.