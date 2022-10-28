St. Lawrence University’s residential theme and Greek houses will host trick-or-treating for local community members on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Canton trick-or-treat route will be:
- Lighthouse, 17 College Street
- Java Barn, 5 University Avenue
- The Dub, 3 University Avenue
- Artists’ Guild, 1 University Avenue
- Power House, 48 Park Street
- BSU, 52 Park Street
- La Casa, 54 Park Street
- The Outing Club, 58 Park Street
- The Greenhouse, 70 Park Street
- Campus Kitchens, 72 Park Street
- Commons College, 78 Park Street
- Arts Annex, 21 Romoda Drive
- Habitat for Humanity, 11 Maple Street
- The Hub, Sykes Residence Hall Formal Lounge
- Beta Theta Pi, 25 College Street
- Alpha Tau Omega, 13 University Avenue
- Kappa Delta Sigma, 53 Park Street
An interactive map is available on the university’s website.