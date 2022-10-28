St. Lawrence University’s residential theme and Greek houses will host trick-or-treating for local community members on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Canton trick-or-treat route will be:

Lighthouse, 17 College Street

Java Barn, 5 University Avenue

The Dub, 3 University Avenue

Artists’ Guild, 1 University Avenue

Power House, 48 Park Street

BSU, 52 Park Street

La Casa, 54 Park Street

The Outing Club, 58 Park Street

The Greenhouse, 70 Park Street

Campus Kitchens, 72 Park Street

Commons College, 78 Park Street

Arts Annex, 21 Romoda Drive

Habitat for Humanity, 11 Maple Street

The Hub, Sykes Residence Hall Formal Lounge

Beta Theta Pi, 25 College Street

Alpha Tau Omega, 13 University Avenue

Kappa Delta Sigma, 53 Park Street

An interactive map is available on the university’s website.