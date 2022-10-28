St. Lawrence University’s residential theme and Greek houses will host trick-or-treating for local community members on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Canton trick-or-treat route will be:

  • Lighthouse, 17 College Street
  • Java Barn, 5 University Avenue
  • The Dub, 3 University Avenue
  • Artists’ Guild, 1 University Avenue
  • Power House, 48 Park Street
  • BSU, 52 Park Street
  • La Casa, 54 Park Street
  • The Outing Club, 58 Park Street
  • The Greenhouse, 70 Park Street
  • Campus Kitchens, 72 Park Street
  • Commons College, 78 Park Street
  • Arts Annex, 21 Romoda Drive
  • Habitat for Humanity, 11 Maple Street
  • The Hub, Sykes Residence Hall Formal Lounge
  • Beta Theta Pi, 25 College Street
  • Alpha Tau Omega, 13 University Avenue
  • Kappa Delta Sigma, 53 Park Street

An interactive map is available on the university’s website.