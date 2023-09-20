Starting Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m. Open Mic Nights are back at The Coach Tavern on 3 West Main Street in Norfolk.

Hosted by The BackWater Duo, Open Mic Night focuses on performance arts like comedy music, magicians, poets and spoken word.

“Whether you are an amateur or professional, everyone will get the chance to showcase their talent and perform in front of a live audience, — So, if you can sing, dance, rap, play an instrument, make us laugh, juggle, recite some poetry, or pull a rabbit out of a hat, we want you to bring your talent to Open Mic Night.“ Shawn Stoddard, frontman for The BackWater Duo

All participants will be asked to sign up throughout the Open Mic Night. Participants will be given a time slot to showcase their talent with a 10-minute limit per slot, participants are encouraged to sign up numerous times, allowing them to showcase their talent several times through the night.

If you don’t want to share your talent, Stoddard encourages everyone to come out to Open Mic Night and support those who want to perform in front of a live audience.

“Open Mic Night Is not about curating, judging, or deciding what’s good and what’s not, — Open Mic Night is about coming together away from the digital world and having fun in the community. It’s about creating a place for artists and creatives to connect and share their talent in real life, in front of a live audience.” Shawn Stoddard, frontman for The BackWater Duo

Additional Open Mic Nights will be held on Thursday, November 2 and Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.