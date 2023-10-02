HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – An open skate night will be held Friday, October 6th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lazy River Playground on 456 Lazy River Road in Hermon.

People can register for the event by emailing lazyriverplayground@gmail.com or calling 315-347-3580. Any participants are asked to give their name and how many skaters are in the party.

It is $10 for skating and the sessions are divided into 5-6 p.m. for children under 10 and first-time skaters and 6-8 p.m. is open skate. Mini-golf is open and costs $5.

Skaters can use the playground’s skates or bring their own. Pay via cash, Venmo, or credit card.