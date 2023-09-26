Hell Farm’s Haunted Trail will open for the spooky season on Friday, October 6 and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the month of October.

Hell Farm Haunted Trail

8447 Van Amber Rd

Castorland, NY 13620

Tickets are $10 per person and ticket sales start at 6 p.m., with the trail opening at dark.

Ticket sales close at 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and it closes at 10 p.m. on Sundays. As a warning to attendees, there will be strobe lights used.

For more information, you can call 315-804-0851.