PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Pillar Point Ladies Auxillary will host a drive-thru turkey dinner at the Pillar Point Fire Station on Friday, September 6.

The diner will cost $12 and be at the fire hall, which is located at 11430 Middle Rd in Dexter. Dinners will be available from 4:30 p.m. until all are served.