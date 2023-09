Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fall Apple Festival on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Awesome Country Farmhouse.

Awesome Country Farmhouse, LLC

106 Park Ave

Boonville, NY 13309

Everyone is invited, there will be a dog show, local vendors, music, face painting, pie baking contest, roasted chicken dinner, local pumpkins, apples and seasonal produce market and activities for all ages at the event.