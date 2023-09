St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum is hosting a Kids Pumpkin Patch Party on Saturday, October 7, from Noon to 3 p.m.

St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum

1755 Ny-345

Madrid NY, 13660

The party will take place rain or shine, with a host of activities to do including painting a pumpkin for $3.

Free activities are as follows:

Take a wagon ride;

Play games;

Enter the kiddie corn maze; and

Explore the buildings.

There will also be food available for purchase at the party.