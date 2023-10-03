LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Historical Society will host a walking tour of historic churches in the Village of Lowville on Saturday, October 7.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and take around an hour-and-a-half as people tour the Lowville Presbyterian and Lowville Trinity churches. The tour will start at the historical society building at 7552 South State Street in Lowville.

The cost is $10 for non-members and free for historical society members. Donations will also be accepted. RSVPs are welcome, but not required.

For more information, contact the historical society at 315-376-8957 or email hello@historicallylewis.org. The Lewis County Historical Society also has more information at https://historicallylewis.org/.