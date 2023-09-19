LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis is hosting its highly anticipated Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fall Foliage Tour is an annual drive-it-yourself tour of Lewis County’s beauty, highlighting our clear skies and open spaces. The Fall Foliage Tour focuses on a different portion of Lewis County each year.

This year, the Fall Foliage Tour will feature attractions, experiences, and businesses in Southern Lewis County.

Featured locations this year include:

Agers Falls – Scenic view of the Tug Hill Region!

Autumn Ridge Goat Farm – Hosting a fall festival including goat petting, face painting, and vendors!

Cummings Farm Cream Line Milk – Offering Tour-goers a free pint of milk with any purchase.

Kelpytown Kove – Hosting a wellness vendor fair!

North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame – Offering live music, tours, and complimentary cider & donuts!

Prim Place – Offering Tour-goers 10% off in-store items

Snow Ridge Ski Resort – Hosting a Fall Festival including tractor rides, a corn maze, & more!

Southern Tug Antique Store – Offering Tour-goers entrance to a drawing for three $25 gift certificates!

Talcotville Falls – Scenic view of the Tug Hill Region!

Roads End Orchards – Offering Tour-goers 15% off a purchase

World Famous Osceola Hotel – Offering Tour-goers 15% off their entire tab & free coffee for seniors & veterans

Fall Foliage Tour guides will be available for free download through Discover Tug Hill’s website starting on Saturday, October 1.

For more information on the Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour please visit the Discover Tug Hill website at discovertughill.com/event/fallfoliagetour.