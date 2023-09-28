OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Ogdensburg History Museum will host a presentation by Town of DeKalb historian Bryan Thompson at the museum on Saturday, October 7.

The event will be at 11 a.m. from 1 pm. at the museum on 206 Ford Street. Thompson will do a presentation on his new book African Americans in St. Lawrence County chronicles the history of this often overlooked group in Northern New York.

He will read excerpts from his book, then hold a book signing. Thompson grew up in Gouverneur and attended Cornell University. He is a researcher and has written and lectured extensively on a number of local history topics.

Thompson was the 2009 winner of the NYS Archives and NYS Regents Bruce W. Dearstyne Award for excellence in educational use of historical records. He was a featured lecturer at the state Association of Public Historians Conference in 2023.

For more information contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733 or email jmmadlin@gmail.com