MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum will host a kids pumpkin patch party at the museum on Saturday, October 7.

The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at 1755 New York State Route 345. It is $3 to paint a pumpkin, but there are other activities like wagon rides, games, a corn maze and people can explore the buildings.

Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.