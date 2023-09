WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The fourth annual Pumpkinfest will be Saturday, October 7 at Main Street in Waddington.

There will be music acts, a 5K River’s Run, hay wagon rides, a chili cook-off, Scarecrow Making, relay races, a craft fair, a Farmers’ Market, Lawn games, facepainting, a pumpkin cannon, food, beer, and a Community Parade at 6 p.m.

Here is the musical lineup: