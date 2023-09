White Caps Winery is hosting its 2nd annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will have:

Rescue Animals in The Barn;

Craft Beer, Spirts and Great Wine;

Sit By The Shore;

Walking Trails;

Cornhole;

More than 30 Vendors and Crafters;

Wine Tastings;

Wine Slushies Half-Price;

Live Music;

Hay Rides; and

Food Trucks.

The event will be at 11544 County Route 125 in Point Salubrious Chaumont.

The winery will be open until 6 p.m.