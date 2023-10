DEPAUVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Depauville Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a drive-thru chicken barbeque on Sunday, October 8 at the fire hall on 15191 School Street.

The meal costs $15 with a half-chicken costing $7. There will be no inside seals and pre-orders.

Directions to the event will be posted throughout the hamlet. All proceeds go to benefit the fire department.

For more information, contact Larry Girard at 315-686-3937.