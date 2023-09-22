ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Historical Association will host a walking tour of Rossie’s factories and industrial sites on Sunday, October 8.

The event will feature historian, researcher and writer John Austin, who is a DeKalb native. The tour begins in the hamlet of Rossie, located on County Route 3 at the junction of County Route 8. Good walking shoes are required to fully view all stops, as some of the ruins are located across uneven ground, such as along the riverbank and through fields.

Highlights of the tour include the remains of the grist mill (1825), iron foundry, and machine shop (1840s); site of the iron furnace (1813); David Parish’s land office (ca. 1812) and his house (ca. 1810); site of the lead smelter on the river (1838); and the Victoria Lead Mine stack (ca. 1830s).

A suggested donation of $5 for non-members is recommended, while SLCHA members are free. To register, call 315-386-8133, or email carlene@slcha.org; detailed instructions for the tour will be provided.