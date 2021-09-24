October 2: Hospice Harvest Festival in Henderson Harbor

Don’t miss the Hospice Harvest Festival at The Westview Lodge & Marina in Henderson Harbor on October 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a COVID-compliant event.

There will be great food, a silent auction, raffles, craft vendors and music by 4th Monkey. You can reserve your Harvest Take-Out Dinner now by calling Hospice at 315-788-7323. A cash bar is available.

Take-out dinners are $20 and come with your choice of cider, soda or bottled water. They include:

Pulled pork plate or sliders

Pineapple slaw

Salt Potatoes

Corn on the cob

Mac salad

Pecan or apple pie

Vendors will be selling jewelry, teas, soaps, glassware, baked pies, pumpkins, hand-sewn items, season produce and much more.