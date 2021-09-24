October 2: Hospice Harvest Festival in Henderson Harbor

Don’t miss the Hospice Harvest Festival at The Westview Lodge & Marina in Henderson Harbor on October 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a COVID-compliant event.
There will be great food, a silent auction, raffles, craft vendors and music by 4th Monkey. You can reserve your Harvest Take-Out Dinner now by calling Hospice at 315-788-7323. A cash bar is available.
Take-out dinners are $20 and come with your choice of cider, soda or bottled water. They include:
Pulled pork plate or sliders
Pineapple slaw
Salt Potatoes
Corn on the cob
Mac salad
Pecan or apple pie
Vendors will be selling jewelry, teas, soaps, glassware, baked pies, pumpkins, hand-sewn items, season produce and much more.