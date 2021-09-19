October 2: Scarecrow Contest in Cape Vincent

A Scarecrow Contest will be held on October 2 on the Village Green in Cape Vincent.

Drop off/set up and registration from 8-10 a.m. (Please bring your own stake)

Voting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prizes, photos and pickup from 2-3 p.m.

Rain date is October 9

General Contest: Open to individuals, couples and families. Choose which category you would like to enter: Best “Book-Alike,” Best Classic, Most Creative or Scariest. Scarecrows will be voted on by a panel. One winner receives a trophy, award certificate and $50 cash.

Children’s Contest: For children 10 and under, with little to no adult assistance. Scarecrows will be voted on by a panel. One winner receives a trophy, award certificate and $50 cash.

Business Contest: Open to local businesses and organizations. Scarecrows will be voted on by the community. One winner receives a trophy and award certificate.

Call the library at 315-654-2132 or email tsoluri@ncls.org for more information.