The Theresa Presbyterian Church, 117 Riverside Ave, Theresa, will be holding a drive-by Turkey Supper on October 21st.

All meals are $12.

Pre-orders are due by October 15th.

Call 315-628-5026.

Please choose either apple or pumpkin pie.

Pre-order pickup will be 4-5 p.m. and other pickup starts at 5 p.m.