October 6: Nature and Networking at Clifton Community Center Pavilion

The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency are pleased to announce they are hosting their next “Nature and Networking” in-person, outdoor networking event, at the Clifton Community Center Pavilion (behind the Clifton-Fine Library) at 717 State Highway 3 in Cranberry Lake, NY. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6th at 4:30.

“We are excited to host the next Nature & Networking event at the Clifton Community Center Pavilion in Cranberry Lake,” noted Ben Dixon, STLC Chamber Executive Director. “These enjoyable events facilitate valuable connections between the business leaders, community leaders and business support representatives that attend. They also produce valuable information for development entities in the county looking to address workforce and business needs.”

At 4:30, attendees who wish to may join a small group ‘walk & talk.’ Others are welcome to stay behind at the Clifton Community Center Pavilion. The Networking Program will then begin at 5:00, focusing on employee recruitment and retention and workforce issues. Business leaders will be able to share thoughts in an open discussion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards for networking and dress for the weather.

Door prizes, Appetizers, and a Cash Bar will be provided! A $5 Fee (cash or check) is requested at the door. To register, go to www.slcchamber.org and look for the Nature & Networking event under the “Upcoming Business Development Programs & Chamber Events” section.

Questions? Contact STLC Chamber Workforce Development Coordinator Laura Pearson at Laura@SLCChamber.org or call (315) 393-3620.