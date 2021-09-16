October 9: Fall Maple School at Lewis County Education Center

Join your fellow maple producers on Saturday, October 9th at the Lewis County Education Center for a full day of workshops and hands-on learning offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County. Registration starts at 8:45 am with four workshops covering everything from spout types, the timing of tapping, new maple products, to updates on the “Super Sweet Tree”. Hands-on workshops will be held on Confections, Tubing Installation and a Sugarbush Management Woods Walk right next to the Education Center at Maple Ridge’s Sugar Bush.

This Fall Maple School will offer a Beginner Maple Workshop providing an overview of the basics for making maple syrup, the how, when, and why of sap flow along with a hands-on activity with tapping, boiling, grading, packaging, and selling will also be covered.

The Watertown Oswego Small Business Development Center will be onsite to talk with maple producers about their services and be available to do one-on-one consultations.

Pre-registration is available for $10. and walk-ins that day at $20. All social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are required inside the building. For more information you can call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County at 315-376-5270, visit their website or register online.