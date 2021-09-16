October: St. Lawrence County Historical Association pie sale

(St. Lawrence County Historical Association)

CANTON – Fall is the best time for pie, so the St. Lawrence County Historical Association is having a pie sale in October!  Blueberry and apple pies may be ordered for $15 each, either frozen or ready to eat.

Orders will be accepted by phone (credit card) or in-person (cash) by 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. All pies must be paid for at the time of ordering.  Pies can be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the SLCHA, 3 E. Main St., Canton, Red Barn entrance in back, off the parking lot.

To order your pie or ask questions, call us at 315-386-8133. We recommend you order early – pies sell quickly!

SLCHA is open to the public and free to tour Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.  If interested in doing research in the archives, please call ahead for an appointment. For more information about SLCHA and St. Lawrence County history, visit the website at www.slcha.org.

