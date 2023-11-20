Registration is now open for the DeKalb Revitalization Committee’s First Annual Town of DeKalb Holiday Decorating Contest. The deadline to register is Saturday, December 23, you can register by sending your name and address via email to info@IBelieveinDeKalb.com or by texting or calling 315-323-0604.

Judging will take place at night during the week between Christmas and New Year’s. The winners will be selected and announced on New Year’s Eve. Residents of DeKalb, Richville and Bigelow are competing for $150 in prizes sponsored by The Silver Leaf Diner and Stewart’s Shops.