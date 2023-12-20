The City of Watertown is offering skating lessons for ages 6 and older, registration for classes begins Friday, December 29, 2023, and ends Monday, February 5, 2024.

The classes will be on Tuesday, February 6, 13 and 27 and March 5, 12 and 19. The classes will run from 7:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at:

Watertown Municipal Arena Ice Arena

600 William T Field Drive

Watertown, NY 13601

The prices for the classes are:

Resident including skate rentals — $35/person;

Non-resident including skate rentals — $70/person;

Resident NOT including skate rentals — $25/person; or

Non-resident NOT including skate rentals — $50/person.

You can register for classes on the City of Watertown’s Parks and Recreation page.