The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding a Community Art Show with previews starting on Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center

4848 North Jefferson St

Pulaski, NY 13142

The center is looking for individuals to make and donate up to three 6 x 6-inch pieces of art, any medium and material accepted. All art will be displayed anonymously. The artwork will be open to the public for exhibit and purchase from Saturday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 24. Each artwork will be $15 each for a first-come, first-served.

Artwork is to be dropped off at the center between Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Artwork Guidelines:

All artwork must be exactly six inches square, measured from the outside of the piece including any mat or frame;

2-D or 3-D work welcome, any material or media, mat or frame not required;

Artwork must be ready to hang by hook or push pins;

Artwork must be submitted with an entry form and an artwork tag must be attached to each entry;

Artwork is to be signed only on the back to keep the work anonymous;

Limit three pieces of artwork per person. If you want them shown together in a certain order, number the back of the work from left to right;

Schools may submit three pieces of artwork per grade level;

Artwork will remain on display until the exhibition ends; and

Any unsold work will be returned to the artists with our thanks after the exhibit, artwork not picked up after 30 days becomes the property of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

Purchased art can be picked up between Feb. 29 to Mar. 2.